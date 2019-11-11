Photos: Children honor veterans at Summit County schools
Breckenridge and Frisco elementary schools were just two of the many places in Summit County that held special events and remembrances on Veterans Day to honor those who have served. Both schools participated in assemblies and invited veterans to join and share their stories with the children, some whom have been learning about Armistice Day and the origins of modern Veterans Day in class.
Education