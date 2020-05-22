Photos: Class of 2020 Main Street parade
The Summit High School class of 2020 has faced a year of new challenges, including not experiencing traditional rites of passage like prom and commencement ceremonies because of COVID-19. Local law enforcement decided to send the class of 2020 off with some true pomp and circumstance by organizing a parade down Main Street in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 21. The community came together and celebrated as the seniors honked and waved in a colorful motorcade.
