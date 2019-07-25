PHOTOS: Colorado National Guard trains with Summit County Rescue Group

The training covered available emergency military resources, the process for requesting resources, and procedures for search and rescue assistance and disaster relief.

Jenise Jensen / special to the Daily

FRISCO — A team from the Colorado National Guard flew Wednesday afternoon to Summit County to work with the Summit County Rescue Group, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Red White & Blue Fire Protection District and other emergency managers to provide Tier 1 emergency response training.

After landing a Lakota helicopter near Frisco Nordic Center, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Clayton Horney and his crew provided training for Summit County emergency workers. The training covered available emergency military resources, the process for requesting resources, and procedures for search and rescue assistance and disaster relief.

Colorado National Guard helicopters can be used for critical incidents when Flight for Life is not available or when a backcountry landing zone is not ideal. The military helicopters offer the ability to hoist patients. Summit County Rescue Group used National Guard Blackhawks for two missions in 2018.

A team from the Colorado National Guard flew Wednesday afternoon to Summit County to work with the Summit County emergency responders.

Jenise Jensen / special to the Daily

A Lakota helicopter landed near Frisco Nordic Center on Wednesday.

Jenise Jensen / special to the Daily