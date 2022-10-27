PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.

About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion. The event featured a cocktail hour with live music by Frisco Funk Collective, appetizers from Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and cocktail samples from Breckenridge Distillery. It ended with a brief program announcing the winners and finalists.