PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Summit Daily News held its award ceremony for the 2022 Best of Summit winners and finalists. Each year, the contest allows readers to vote for their favorite local businesses, organizations and attractions in Summit County.
About 250 community members gathered for the awards ceremony on Wednesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion. The event featured a cocktail hour with live music by Frisco Funk Collective, appetizers from Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and cocktail samples from Breckenridge Distillery. It ended with a brief program announcing the winners and finalists.
-
Community members with Beer Darts attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The game was the winner for Best Locally Made Product.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Elevation Bowl attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was a finalist for Best Kids Part Venue.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Lake Dillon Theatre Co. attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The organization was the winner for Best Indoor Activity and Best Performing Arts Group.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
-
Community members Stephen Traweek and Alex Rae Cooper attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Traweek won Mr. Summit County, and Cooper won Ms. Summit County.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Rob and Lynne Baer, owners of The Pad, attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Pad was the winner for Best New Business, Best Place to Work (for a business with fewer than 20 employees), Best Pet-Friendly Lodging, and Best Loging/Hotel.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Enza’s Delicatessen & Market attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was the winner for Best Sandwich.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with the Frisco Funk Collective attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The band was the winner for Best Local Band/Musician.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Sunshine Cafe attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was the winner for Best Breakfast.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Lost Pet Rescue attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The nonprofit was the winner for Best Nonprofit.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
A community member with Dillon Ridge Liquors attends Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was the winner for Best Liquor Store.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with Nick ‘N Willy’s Pizza attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was the winner for Best Pizza.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
Community members with The Argentos Empanadas & More attend Summit Daily News’ Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The business was the winner for Best Takeout.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
-
The Summit Daily News team attends the Best of Summit 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News
