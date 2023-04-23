PHOTOS: Copper celebrates 50th season with Sunsation spring festival and pond skim competition

On Saturday, April 22, Copper Mountain Resort kicked off its Sunsation spring festival with a pond skim competition, live music and all-day festivities.
Skiers and riders flocked to the resort not only to hit the slopes for the last few times before the end of the season but also to participate in Copper’s “Slush Rush” pond skimming competition.
This year, Copper took a unique spin on the traditional spring ski area activity with the resort hosting a team relay pond skim which featured the Copper superpipe with slalom gates, a boarder-cross course with special challenges, a rail section with a jump, and of course the iconic pond skim pool at the bottom.
Teams of three participated in the event and crashed down the course to try to claim the fastest time. Awards were given out to the top three finishers in each category as well as the team with the best costume and the individual with the best trick.
Sunsation continued on Sunday, April 23 with a stein hoisting competition and live music from Forester and Emmit Fenn.
Copper is expected to close for the 2022-23 season on May 7.
A snowboarder prepares to land after hucking himself off a jump in Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A skier spots his landing while competing in Copper’s “Slush Rush” pond skim on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
Spectators line the sides of the competition venue while watching the “Slush Rush” pond skim competition at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder floats off a jump while competing in Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder tries to stay upright while competing in Copper Mountain Resorts ‘Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder clad in a blue tutu skirt skims across Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim pool on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A skier attempts to make it across Copper Mountain Resort’s pond skim pool on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder spots his landing while competing in the “Slush Rush” pond skim competition at Copper Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A rider spins in the air while participating in Copper’s “Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A skier gets some major air off of a jump while competing in Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder clad in a blue tutu skirt skims across Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim pool on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder celebrates after successfully navigating Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush” pond skim course on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A group of snowboarders and skiers smile while watching Copper Mountain Resort’s “Slush Rush”pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
A snowboarder performs a flip off a jump while particpating in Copper Mountain Resorts “Slush Rush” pond skim competition on Saturday, April 22. Cody Jones/Summit Daily News
