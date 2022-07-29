Photos: Copper Mountain hosts a conservation summit on Wednesday, July 27
Copper Mountain hosted a conservation summit on Wednesday, July 27. According to an email from the resort’s spokesperson, Olivia Butrymovich, the event had three key focuses:
- To understand the severity of climate change within the ski industry.
- To understand the methods Copper is utilizing to preserve its recreation access.
- And to provide an opportunity for resorts to share their own unique experiences and solutions to combat environmental challenges at their own mountains.
Copper Mountain invited other resorts from Colorado and Utah to participate.
Environment
