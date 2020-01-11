Photos: Dawg Nation Pond Hockey Tournament
When you think about hockey, one doesn’t normally associate acts of human kindness, but Dawg Nation is different: their purpose is to help hockey players and their families in times of crisis, illness and debilitating injury. This weekend over 400 hockey players, ranging from kids to professionals, teamed up at North Pond in Silverthorne to play 119 games over two days, Jan. 11-12.
