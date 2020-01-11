Photos: Dawg Nation Pond Hockey Tournament

Highlights from the Pups and Pros game in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

When you think about hockey, one doesn’t normally associate acts of human kindness, but Dawg Nation is different: their purpose is to help hockey players and their families in times of crisis, illness and debilitating injury. This weekend over 400 hockey players, ranging from kids to professionals, teamed up at North Pond in Silverthorne to play 119 games over two days, Jan. 11-12.

Aurora Fire and DREP play in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Teams Hatrick Swayze 2 and the Sky Dawgs play in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Dave Repsher plays in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

The Vukota Sharks play the DREP D team in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Former NHL pro (and current team manager of the University of Denver men’s team) Ben Scrivens and former Avalanche defenseman John-Michael Liles prepare to play in the Pups and Pros game in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Former NHL pro Ben Scrivens competes against the next generation of hockey stars in the Pups and Pros game in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Pond Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Edward Brownell (center) of Colorado Springs gets ready to play in the Winter Classic Dawg Nation Hockey tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11, at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

