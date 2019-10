The Alpine Dance Academy holds a dress rehearsal on Saturday, Oct. 19, at their studio on Frisco's Main Street for their Day of the Dead performance, "Kindred Spirits: Dead Hot American Bummer." The light-hearted comedic performance full of 1980's dance hits will feature nearly 100 students from Alpine Dance Academy's theatre, acting, vocal, dance, and hip-hop program. The show will be performed at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 4pm.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

This year’s Halloween/Dead of the Dead performance on Saturday, Nov. 2, by The Alpine Dance School is a 1980s spooky summer camp parody, “Kindred Spirits: Dead Hot American Bummer.”

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Director, writer and choreographer Abbey Austin asks students to bring on the drama at Frisco’s Alpine Dance Academy’s dress rehearsal on Saturday, Oct. 19, for their Day of the Dead performance, “Kindred Spirits: Dead Hot American Bummer.”

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A little costume assistance is needed during rehearsal at Frisco’s Alpine Dance Academy on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Multiple costume changes occur during dress rehearsal on Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Alpine Dance studio on Frisco’s Main Street for their annual Day of the Dead performance, “Kindred Spirits: Dead Hot American Bummer.”

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The family-friendly performance is on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge at 4 p.m. For more information regarding this event, please view their flyer.