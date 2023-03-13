PHOTOS: Dog sledding returns to Dillon after a nearly 20-year hiatus
On Saturday, Feb. 25, dog sledding officially returned to the Dillon Reservoir. The town hosted the Mountain Musher Dog Sleds, and dozens of teams competed in a range of dog sledding events.
Molly Cushing, an organizer and vice president of the Mountain Mushers’ board of directors, said the group’s sister club used to host races on the Frisco side of the reservoir back in the 1960s.
These days, the sport has transformed. Rural mushers capable of raising and training large teams of dogs have become rarer, and urban mushers with just a few dogs have become more common, according to Cushing.
In addition to races for adult mushers, races were available for those under the age of 12 and ages 13 through 17.
