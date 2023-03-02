PHOTOS: Dogs in costume parade down Frisco’s Main Street for Mardi Gras
If you saw a lot of dogs dressed up in purple, green and gold walking down Frisco’s Main Street, Saturday, Feb. 25, you were witnessing the Mardi Gras 4Paws event benefitting Hope for Animals.
Inspired by the Mystic Krewe of Barkus Parade in New Orleans, the event raised funds for Hope for Animals, which helps abandoned, lost and suffering animals through rescue, shelter and public education.
