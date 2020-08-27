Photos: Elementary school students return to the classroom
Summit County elementary school students began returning to the classroom Thursday, Aug. 27.
Third, fourth and fifth graders attended class in person Thursday. On Friday, Aug. 28, first and second graders will go in person, and kindergarteners will have their first day Monday, Aug. 31.
All elementary school students will be learning in person four days a week and online on Wednesdays.
Learn more about middle and high school students returning to school here.
