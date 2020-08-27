Photos: Elementary school students return to the classroom

Summit County elementary school students began returning to the classroom Thursday, Aug. 27.

Third, fourth and fifth graders attended class in person Thursday. On Friday, Aug. 28, first and second graders will go in person, and kindergarteners will have their first day Monday, Aug. 31.

All elementary school students will be learning in person four days a week and online on Wednesdays.

Learn more about middle and high school students returning to school here.

Students wear their masks as they return to Silverthorne Elementary for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

Silverthorne Elementary Assistant Principal Ann-Mari Westerhoff performs a temperature check with a digital thermometer before students are allowed to enter the building for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

A sign reminds parents to stay in their cars while dropping their children off at Silverthorne Elementary for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

David and Abasai Guzman give their mother a hug before the first day of school at Silverthorne Elementary on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

Speech therapist Kirsten Gilb and special education teacher Emily Williams welcome students back to Silverthorne Elementary for the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 27. Both Gilb and Williams wear masks with transparent plastic cutouts so special-needs students can see their mouths as they are speaking.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

David Koons drops off his fourth-grade son, Ethan, at Silverthorne Elementary for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

After answering a basic list of health-related questions, third grader Danielle Hering is checked in and ready for her first day of school at Silverthorne Elementary on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

A student air high-fives Silverthorne Elementary Assistant Principal Ann-Mari Westerhoff on the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo

Summit School District Superintendent Marion Smith Jr. stands in front of Silverthorne Elementary on the first day of school for third, fourth and fifth graders Thursday, Aug. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Buy Photo