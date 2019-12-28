Photos: Empires of ice
Constructing the Ice Castles
From their groundbreaking first icicles in November until their opening day on Saturday, Dec. 28, crews battled with mother nature and labored tirelessly around the clock to create the artistic arctic marvel, the Dillon Ice Castles. To the ice artists, it was all worth it as they gauged the crowd’s wondrous reaction on opening night.
Entertainment