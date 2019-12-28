Photos: Empires of ice | SummitDaily.com

Photos: Empires of ice

Constructing the Ice Castles

News | December 28, 2019

Liz Copan

People enjoy the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

From their groundbreaking first icicles in November until their opening day on Saturday, Dec. 28, crews battled with mother nature and labored tirelessly around the clock to create the artistic arctic marvel, the Dillon Ice Castles. To the ice artists, it was all worth it as they gauged the crowd’s wondrous reaction on opening night.

Families enter the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
People enjoy the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
People explore the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Dramatically lit icicles hang from structures in the Ice Castles on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Fire dancers entertain the crowd at the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
In a performance of fire and ice, entertainers dazzle the crowd at the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Annie Delminico works at the Dillon Ice Castles on opening night, Saturday, Dec. 28. Delminico has been working on the construction of the Ice Castles since early November and loves the reaction of the public to the finished work of art.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

