 Photos: Fall colors make an appearance in Summit County | SummitDaily.com
Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

As aspen leaves have started to change in Summit County, Summit Daily readers have sent in photos documenting the beauty of the changing season. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to share@summitdaily.com.

Various shades of fall color are seen along US Highway 6 on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Gerry Case/Courtesy photo
Aspens along the Dillon Dam Road are quickly turning to yellow.
Stephen Johnson/Courtesy photo
An assortment of leaf colors are seen below the BreckConnect Gondola.
Carol Wagner/Courtesy photo
Patches of yellow aspens are seen behind mounds near French Gulch Road.
Carol Wagner/Courtesy photo
An aspen grove is seen from below on the Sawmill Trail in Breckenridge.
Stephen Giango/Courtesy photo
Green and yellow aspens are contrasted by a gray mountain range.
Denise Thatcher/Courtesy photo

 

