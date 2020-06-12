Photos: Farmers market kicks off in Dillon | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Farmers market kicks off in Dillon

Nicole Miller
  

DILLON — The Dillon Farmers Market opened for the season Friday, June 12, with safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including a reduced number of vendors and reduced capacity for shoppers.

Visitors were asked to wear masks, keep 6 feet from others and follow one-way traffic through the market. Signs leading up to the entrance were placed 6 feet apart to help patrons social distance in the event a line formed to enter the market.

Despite the restrictions, several food vendors had nearly sold out of their products by early afternoon.

The market will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 11 on Lodgepole Street just west of the Dillon Amphitheater.

The Dillon Farmers Market opened for the season Friday, June 12, with restrictions, including a reduced capacity.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
Lucky Bee Cut Flowers sold bouquets of “locally grown” blooms along with vegetable garden starters at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
Heath by Design out of Arvada sold a variety of handmade pickled vegetables — including green beans, garlic and Brussels sprouts — at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
Breckenridge Candle Cabin offered free sniffs of its handmade aromatherapy soy candles at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
The French Touch had wheels of French cheeses for sale at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
Björn’s sold its raw, whiskey barrel and flavored honeys in addition to honeycomb and other honey products at the first Dillon Farmers Market of the season Friday, June 12.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
The Miller Farms’ stand featured fresh produce including onions, garlic and more out of Platteville, Colorado.
Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com
