Photos: Farmers market kicks off in Dillon
DILLON — The Dillon Farmers Market opened for the season Friday, June 12, with safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including a reduced number of vendors and reduced capacity for shoppers.
Visitors were asked to wear masks, keep 6 feet from others and follow one-way traffic through the market. Signs leading up to the entrance were placed 6 feet apart to help patrons social distance in the event a line formed to enter the market.
Despite the restrictions, several food vendors had nearly sold out of their products by early afternoon.
The market will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 11 on Lodgepole Street just west of the Dillon Amphitheater.
