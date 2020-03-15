Photos: Finding cuteness among chaos
Adorable animals to distract you from the coronavirus
FRISCO — When life gets stressful, I turn to my dog.
With the overwhelming news of the COVID-19 pandemic, stock market roller-coasters and grim economic forecasts, I wanted to bring you a welcomed distraction: cute animal photos from Summit County Animal Shelter.
While schools and businesses are closed, there are many lovely cats and dogs at the shelter that would benefit from a few extra walks and pats on the head.
Remember: Your dog loves you regardless of how many rolls of toilet paper you have in stock.
For more information on volunteering or adoptions at the Summit County Animal Shelter, call 970-668-3230 or visit their Facebook page
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.