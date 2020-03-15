Photos: Finding cuteness among chaos

FRISCO — When life gets stressful, I turn to my dog.

With the overwhelming news of the COVID-19 pandemic, stock market roller-coasters and grim economic forecasts, I wanted to bring you a welcomed distraction: cute animal photos from Summit County Animal Shelter.

While schools and businesses are closed, there are many lovely cats and dogs at the shelter that would benefit from a few extra walks and pats on the head.

Remember: Your dog loves you regardless of how many rolls of toilet paper you have in stock.

Riley, a young huskie, soaks up the sunshine in the outdoor enclosure at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Riley, a young huskie, stands in the outdoor enclosure at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Chapo is a loving black and white Lab mix who is waiting for a forever home at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Chapo greets visitors at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Hawaii is a sweet and playful pointer-Lab mix at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Hawaii plays with a rope toy at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Minerva is a new mom with her kitten, Harry, at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Minerva plays hide-and-seek at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Harry the kitten plays at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Harry the kitten cozies up for a nap at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Erica Cleveland and Remington snuggle and say hello at the Summit County Animal Shelter in Frisco, as pictured on Friday, March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

For more information on volunteering or adoptions at the Summit County Animal Shelter, call 970-668-3230 or visit their Facebook page