Photos: Five Peaks skimo race
The Five Peaks, North America’s highest ski mountaineering race, concluded Saturday in Breckenridge with nearly 10 inches of fresh snow, at least 60 mph wind gusts, and a few pieces of gear blown off of the racers. The long-course participants started in Beaver Run Village near Main Street to cap off the five peaks of the Tenmile Range with nearly 7,000 feet of vertical gain. From the wind-chilling summit of Peak 10, 13,640 feet above sea level, to the finish line at the Peak 7 base of the resort filled with slushy, melting snow, the racers felt approximately a 50-degree difference in the span of a few hours. Carbondale’s Paul Hamilton and Doug Stenclik finished first with a time of 3 hours and 10 minutes.
