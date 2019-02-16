Photos from the Pabst Pond Hockey Tournament



















Despite freezing temperatures at night, the warm spirit was high as hundreds of hockey teams squared off at each other at the North Pond Park in Silverthorne on Friday. The annual Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey tournament hosts thousands of players across the U.S. and Canada for three days of hockey, giveaways, mini contests, fresh hot food and live music. The playoffs and finals for each division occur today from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 8-acre pond.