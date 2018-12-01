Photos from the third annual Blessing of Winter Gear

Local residents gathered inside St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Breckenridge with their skis, snowboards, snowshoes and one snow shovel for the third annual blessing of winter gear on Wednesday night. Celebrating the joy of living in the mountains and honoring those who make it possible, Rev. Charlie Brumbaugh led the blessing before concluding with a splash of water from the evergreen branch.

"Holy one, by your grace, be the guide and protector of who uses these skis on the mountains and along trails. And bless them. And may it help him/her experience the joy of your wondrous creation. The gift of sport. And the blessing of friends. Amen."