Photos from the third annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race



















Dozens of people pedal across the snowy landscape on a late February Saturday afternoon with fat bikes at the Frisco Peninsula. In the third annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race, the participants rode 14 kilometers on the Frisco Nordic Center groomed trails, on packed single-track and switchbacks, and occasionally climbing out of 3 feet of snow after falls from the bikes. The sport continues to grow and make year-round biking possible at 9,000 feet above sea level in the High Rockies.