Photos: Greensky Bluegrass plays at the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 14 & 15
Greensky Bluegrass brought their tunes to the Dillon Amphitheater on Sept. 14 and 15 after they recently sold out three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
The band is from Kalamazoo, Michigan and formed in 2000. Band members include Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol and Paul Hoffman.
Entertainment
