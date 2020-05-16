Photos: Honoring an educator’s 32 years
Loved librarian and teacher Ms. Chris Hall gets a surprise celebration
When the sirens wailed and Sheriff’s lights started flashing on the afternoon of May 13, in Dillon, many were wondering what the was the emergency. A riot was not ensuing in the usually peaceful Summit Cove neighborhood, rather a grateful group of Summit High School students, parents, fire department members and law enforcement personnel decided to honor a personally influential woman, mentor, librarian and teacher of over 32 years: Ms. Chris Hall.
Some of the students have literally grown up with Chris as either a teacher, mentor or librarian since their early elementary school days and created thoughtful cards, sign, and gifts to express the amount of impact she has had upon their lives.
Congratulations on your retirement Ms. Hall!
