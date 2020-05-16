Photos: Honoring an educator’s 32 years | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Honoring an educator’s 32 years

Loved librarian and teacher Ms. Chris Hall gets a surprise celebration

Liz Copan
  

When the sirens wailed and Sheriff’s lights started flashing on the afternoon of May 13, in Dillon, many were wondering what the was the emergency. A riot was not ensuing in the usually peaceful Summit Cove neighborhood, rather a grateful group of Summit High School students, parents, fire department members and law enforcement personnel decided to honor a personally influential woman, mentor, librarian and teacher of over 32 years: Ms. Chris Hall.
Some of the students have literally grown up with Chris as either a teacher, mentor or librarian since their early elementary school days and created thoughtful cards, sign, and gifts to express the amount of impact she has had upon their lives.

Summit High School students prepare to start the caravan of vehicles to honor librarian and teacher Chris Hall in a surprise drive-by retirement celebration on Wednesday, May 13, starting from Summit Cove Elementary. Ms. Hall is retiring after more than 32 years of teaching and mentoring with both Summit High School and Dillon Valley Elementary.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents come together Wednesday, May 13, at Summit Cove Elementary School to organize a surprise drive-by celebration honoring librarian and teacher Chris Hall. Ms. Hall is retiring after more than 32 years of teaching and mentoring with both Summit High School and Dillon Valley Elementary.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Summit High School senior Logan Simson uses a megaphone to organize the caravan of vehicles to honor librarian and teacher Chris Hall in a surprise drive-by retirement celebration on Wednesday, May 13, starting from Summit Cove Elementary.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Summit High School senior Logan Simson uses a megaphone to organize a caravan of vehicles to honor librarian and teacher Chris Hall in a surprise drive-by retirement celebration on Wednesday, May 13, starting from Summit Cove Elementary.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Led by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and followed by Summit Fire and EMS, students, staff, and parents form an impromptu parade on Wednesday, May 13, in Summit Cove past Ms. Chris Hall’s house. Students expressed their gratitude for Hall, who is retiring after more than 32 years of teaching and mentoring with both Summit High School and Dillon Valley Elementary as a librarian and teacher.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Led by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and followed by Summit Fire and EMS, students, staff, and parents form an impromptu parade on Wednesday, May 13, past Ms. Chris Hall’s house in Summit Cove. Students made signs, cards, and brought gifts to express their gratitude for librarian and teacher, Ms. Hall, who is retiring after more than 32 years of teaching and mentoring at Summit High School and Dillon Valley Elementary.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Newly retired Summit High librarian, Chris Hall, is surprised by the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Newly retired Summit High librarian, Chris Hall, is astounded by the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Since the onset of COVID-19, traditional celebrations have been a thing of the past. Newly retired Summit High librarian, Chris Hall, is emotional from the surprise drive-by retirement celebration in Summit Cove on May 13.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Chris Hall is completely surprised by the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Brianna Roach hugs her newly retired Summit High School librarian, Chris Hall, as a parade of vehicles drive past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents organized a surprise drive-by celebration with lights, sirens, and horns, honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
With honking horns and blown kisses, a parade of vehicles drive past the house of newly retired Summit High School librarian Chris Hall in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Chris Hall is completely surprised by the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents showed their love and appreciation and organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
In a parade of cars honoring Summit High librarian Chris Hall, students honk their horns and wave signs of appreciation as they drive past her house in Summit Cove on May 13.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Chris Hall is completely surprised by the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents showed their love and appreciation and organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Chris Hall thankfully waves to the parade of vehicles driving past her house in Summit Cove on May 13. Along with the Summit Fire Department and Summit County Sheriff, students, staff, and parents showed their love and appreciation and organized a surprise drive-by celebration honoring her 32 years in the Summit School district.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com
Congratulations on your retirement Ms. Hall!

