Photos: Jam Time

Aidan Braxton hops onto the rail during Friday night's rail jam on March 6, outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

What to do with the twenty-foot mounds of snow piling up around our local parking lots and neighborhoods? Any self-respecting snow junkie would say “build a ramp, ” and that’s exactly what Kevin Sayler and his fun-loving crew of adrenaline fanatics proceeded to do.

The Town of Silverthorne hosted its third annual live rail jam on Friday, March 3, on the lawn outside the Performing Arts Center as tons of discarded snow was put to good use. The atmosphere was like a Friday night block party in where art abounded, live music brought down the house, refreshments were savored, and over 80 kids (and those young at heart) tore it up on the rails and features with their ski and snowboard skills.

The Town of Silverthorne hosts its third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, featuring local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Zack Griffin keeps the snow groomed before skiers and boarders hit the rails on Friday, March 6, for the Town of Silverthorne’s live rail jam.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Skiers make the trek to the top of the drop-in area during the third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Doubling as emcee for the Friday night festivities, Zack Griffin throws down an opening jump for the rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The Town of Silverthorne hosts its third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, featuring local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The Town of Silverthorne hosts its third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, featuring local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Kevin Sayler, Trenton Worthington and Sam Bell serve as rail jam judges for the snowboarding competition on Friday, March 6, outside Silverthorne’s Performing Arts Center. The First Friday rail jam featured local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Hunter Franks participates in the third annual rail jam on Friday, March 6, outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The Town of Silverthorne hosts its third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, featuring local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Mother nature gives the crowd a palette of vibrant colors as twilight descends upon the Friday night rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The Town of Silverthorne hosts its third annual live rail jam at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6, featuring local skiers and snowboarders, artists, musicians and vendors.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Tanner Seymour wows the crowd during Friday night’s rail jam on March 6, outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo