Photos: Jam Time
First Friday Rail Jam in Silverthorne
What to do with the twenty-foot mounds of snow piling up around our local parking lots and neighborhoods? Any self-respecting snow junkie would say “build a ramp, ” and that’s exactly what Kevin Sayler and his fun-loving crew of adrenaline fanatics proceeded to do.
The Town of Silverthorne hosted its third annual live rail jam on Friday, March 3, on the lawn outside the Performing Arts Center as tons of discarded snow was put to good use. The atmosphere was like a Friday night block party in where art abounded, live music brought down the house, refreshments were savored, and over 80 kids (and those young at heart) tore it up on the rails and features with their ski and snowboard skills.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.