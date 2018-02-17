 PHOTOS: Mardi Gras parade in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

PHOTOS: Mardi Gras parade in Breckenridge

Far from the hot and humid streets of the French Quarter, Mardi Gras was celebrated at 9,600 feet in Breckenridge as people flocked to Main Street in boas and beads on Tuesday. Started by a group of Louisiana revelers nearly 20 years ago, the annual event in Summit County continues to grow larger.