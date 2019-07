BRECKENRIDGE — The Mountain Top Children’s Museum had a record dog washing day at its annual fundraiser Wednesday, July 17, at Main Street Station in Breckenridge. Children from the museum’s summer camp washed pets for a suggested donation of $15, which goes toward the museum’s day camp programs.

Mountain Top Children’s Museum dog wash fundraiser July 17 in Breckenridge.

Elaine Collins / Summit Daily reader

