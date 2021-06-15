 Photos: Mushroom cloud formation captured by Summit County photographers | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Mushroom cloud formation captured by Summit County photographers

Staff report
  

The mushroom cloud formation that was visible from Summit County on Monday, June 14, intrigued locals and was captured by photographers all across the county. The cloud itself was a single thunderstorm cloud hanging over Fairplay at sunset.

There was a photography frenzy Monday, June 14, as locals snapped photos of a mushroom cloud formation visible from most of Summit County.
Photo by Chuck Savall.
A unique cloud formed over Fairplay on Monday, June 14, that was visible from much of western Colorado.
Photo by Annette Kubek
The mushroom cloud formation seen from Summit County was due to a lone thunderstorm cloud hanging out over Fairplay.
Photo by Lynn Butts
Summit Daily readers sent in photos from all over the county of a mushroom cloud formation.
Photo by Richard Seeley
Local photographers captured several angles of the mushroom cloud formation at sunset.
Photo by Adam Vanderpool

 

