Photos of Friday’s FIRC Fashion Show

The 7th Annual Family and Intercultural Resource Center's Fashion Show captivated approximately 500 attendees inside Breckenridge's Riverwalk Center Friday night. With 80 known community members as models walking the runway using more than 160 outfits created from thrift store finds and inspired by tv classics, the fundraiser continues to grow for the nonprofit that works to strengthen families through education and financial resources. See more images from Friday's event at SummitDaily.com.