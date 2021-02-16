Photos: Pabst Blue Ribbon Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament in Silverthorne

Sights from the 2021 Pabst Blue Ribbon Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament from Feb. 12-14 at North Pond Park in Silverthorne.

Photo by Elaine Collins

The annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament was hosted this past weekend despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, albeit on a smaller scale and with previously agreed upon COVID-19 rules, regulations and guidelines.

Summit County Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott said the three-day event at North Pond Park in Silverthorne, hosted by Recess Events, restricted the number of players on-site to 75 at a time.

The tournament features 3-on-3 hockey competition. Spectators and members of the public were not permitted on-site due to the COVID-19 regulations.

At the end of the weekend, divisional winners included Steel Can Championship team the Smokin Marley’s, Women’s Champion the Pucking Critters, Open Champion Oakley, Pabst Champion the Toe Dragons and Brown Bottle Champion the Skeeters. And Andrew Hoffman won $500 as the tournament’s “Hockey Hair Champion.”

