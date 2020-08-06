Photos: Playhouse Project on display in Dillon

The annual Playhouse Project fundraiser is back in Dillon with five custom toy houses on display.

In its second year, the playhouses will be in two locations — Dillon Marina Park, and the corner of La Bonte Street and Lake Dillon Drive — to comply with physical distancing guidelines. Children will be prohibited from playing on the houses because of coronavirus concerns.

Four of the houses — which were built by Crimson Engineering, MW Golden, Travis Construction and New Seasons — will be auctioned off to benefit housing programs at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Proceeds from the Habitat for Humanity playhouse will benefit that nonprofit. In 2019, the playhouse auction raised $10,000 for affordable housing programs in Summit County.

The exhibit is put on by the Summit Daily News and sponsored by Summit Realtors and the town of Dillon. Learn more about the project or bid on a playhouse through 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at PlayhouseProjects.org.