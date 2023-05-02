 PHOTOS: Pond skim brings swimsuits, jeans and splashes to Breckenridge Ski Resort | SummitDaily.com
PHOTOS: Pond skim brings swimsuits, jeans and splashes to Breckenridge Ski Resort

Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A skier wearing beach attire, jean shorts and an inflatable tube skims across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Spring was in full force at Breckenridge Ski Resort during its annual Splash Into Spring pond skim on Saturday, April 29.

Riders took to the slopes wearing swimsuits, jean shorts, silly costumes and enough Hawaiian shirts to make Jimmy Buffet want to make a trip to Summit County.

The event coincides with changes to operations at the resort, which has closed peaks 10, 9 and parts of 8 as the season winds down. The resort now opens at 9 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m., and those wishing to hit the slopes must ride a free shuttle from the gondola lots since the gondola is closed for an annual hiatus that coincides with elk migration ongoing in the area of Cucumber Gulch.

The resort intends to remain open as long as possible into May, and no closing date has been announced yet.

Full details on operation plans can be found at Breckenridge.com.

