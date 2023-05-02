PHOTOS: Pond skim brings swimsuits, jeans and splashes to Breckenridge Ski Resort

Riders took to the slopes wearing swimsuits, jean shorts, silly costumes and enough Hawaiian shirts to make Jimmy Buffet want to make a trip to Summit County.
The event coincides with changes to operations at the resort, which has closed peaks 10, 9 and parts of 8 as the season winds down. The resort now opens at 9 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m., and those wishing to hit the slopes must ride a free shuttle from the gondola lots since the gondola is closed for an annual hiatus that coincides with elk migration ongoing in the area of Cucumber Gulch.
The resort intends to remain open as long as possible into May, and no closing date has been announced yet.
A skier waves a wet towel after skimming across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
Ski patrol and employees of Breckenridge Ski Resort stand at the side of a pool built for the resort’s annual pond skim event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, celebrating the successful season. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
Water splashes the camera during Breckenridge Ski Resort’s annual pond skim, which was held Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder gets ready to smack into a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder does a backflip into a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder dressed in jeans and a button-up shirt prepares to land into a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A skier pushes the tails of his skis into the water of a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder does a flip after skimming across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A skier skims across the surface of a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A skier holds his phone as he skims across the surface of a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder donning a swimsuit skims across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A participant attempts to do a backflip after successfully skimming across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A snowboarder skims across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
A skier attempts to correct their path across a pond built at Breckenridge Ski Resort for its annual spring event, which was held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort
