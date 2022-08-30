Photos: Prince Harry plays polo at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup outside of Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned to the Roaring Fork Valley on Thursday, Aug. 25, to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Aspen Valley Polo Club outside of Carbondale.

Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means “forget-me-not” in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region. Thursday’s polo tournament was a fundraiser for the organization.

“At Sentebale, we strive to break generational cycles of trauma and stigma every day,” Prince Harry said in a press release. “By educating and empowering young people to know their status and to know they can live long, healthy lives while on medication, we aim to end HIV once and for all.”

Prince Harry’s Sentebale team won the round robin tournament, playing alongside Argentine polo icon Nacho Figueras, Steve Cox and Grant Ganzi.

This story is from AspenTimes.com .