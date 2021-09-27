 Photos: Readers share images of the Ptarmigan Fire | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Readers share images of the Ptarmigan Fire

News News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Flames from the Ptarmigan Fire are seen on U.S. Forest Service land near Silverthorne on Monday, Sept. 27. Evacuation orders have been issued.
Jeff Scroggins/Courtesy photo
A plane drops fire retardant onto the Ptarmigan Fire.
Will Yahr/Courtesy photo
Ptarmigan Fire flames are seen from Silverthorne.
Joe Staley/Courtesy photo
An air tanker makes a slurry drop on the Ptarmigan Fire.
Joe Staley/Courtesy photo
Smoke from the Ptarmigan Fire is seen from Swan Mountain Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.
Julieanne Gilchrist/Courtesy photo
Firefighting on the Ptarmigan Fire is seen through aspen leaves.
Todd Ulmer/Courtesy photo
The ground smolders from the Ptarmigan Fire on Monday, Sept. 27.
Trevor Rhodes/Courtesy photo
The Ptarmigan Fire is pictured after sunset.
Shane Nance/Courtesy photo

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Local
See more