Photos: Remembering 9/11 | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Remembering 9/11

Editor’s note: These photo captions have been updated to correct the names and titles of the people pictured.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Lacey Theiler, from left, Breckenridge Police Department Sgt. Patrick Finley and Breckenridge Police Department officer Justin Polidori prepare to raise the U.S. flag to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony near the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Breckenridge Police Department officer Justin Polidori, from left, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Lacey Theiler and Breckenridge Police Department Sgt. Patrick Finley march during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony near the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Members of the Breckenridge Police Department and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District stand at attention during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Lacey Theiler salutes as the U.S. flag is raised to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Breckenridge Police Department officer Justin Polidori salutes as the U.S. flag is raised to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Breckenridge Police Department officer Justin Polidori and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Lacey Theiler salute as the U.S. flag is raised to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighters salute as the U.S. flag is raised to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Community members watch as the U.S. flag is raised to half-staff during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held by the Breckenridge Police Department and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Breckenridge Police Department officer Justin Polidori, from left, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Lacey Theiler and Breckenridge Police Department Sgt. Patrick Finley march during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District firefighter-paramedic Mike Forsythe wears a mask with stars and stripes during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 11.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography
The U.S. flag rests at half-staff after being raised during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held by the Breckenridge Police Department and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District on Friday, Sept. 11, in Breckenridge.
Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

