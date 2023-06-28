PHOTOS: Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team assumes command of the Spring Creek Fire

A view of the Spring Creek Fire from the side of a flying plane.

UCR/Courtesy

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two (RMA CIMT2) assumed command of the Spring Creek Fire near Parachute early Wednesday morning.

The fire, which has been burning since Saturday afternoon, currently stands at 2,859 acres according to Glenwood Springs Emergency Services Coordinator Mina Bolton. Of the 2,859 acres, Bolton said the fire sits at 20% containment.

With a total of 363 personnel working to suppress the fire, the RMA CIMT2 team will be tasked with managing operations to allow more hands on deck.

“We felt like the incident was exceeding our capacity with what we had and needed more resources,” Bolton said. “The complex incident management team was ordered and took over management of the fire at 6 a.m. this morning.”

While crews continue to work to subdue the fire, Bolton said more resources are prepared to arrive if necessary.

“We’re able to expand and contract as the fire gets under control,” Bolton said.

Burning nearly five miles west of Parachute off of Interstate 70, a red flag warning will continue throughout Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for elevations below 7,500 feet in the Garfield County area.

While no evacuations have been ordered, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service has enforced public land closure orders as wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph are expected throughout Wednesday.

A gust of wind reignited the Spring Creek Fire on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent