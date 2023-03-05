PHOTOS: See horses pull skiers through downtown at Leadville Ski Joring’s 75th anniversary
From Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5 the 75th running of Leadville Ski Joring took place on Harrison Avenue in downtown Leadville.
Skiers competed in the sport of skijoring — which involves a skier being towed behind a horse. Every team — comprised of a skier, horseback rider and horse — is tasked with navigating the course as quickly as possible while completing jumps, going through gates, and collecting rings.
The team who can complete the course in the fastest time while receiving the least amount of penalties for missing jumps, gates, or rings is crowned the winner at the end of the event.
Here’s a peek inside the historic and popular event on Saturday, March 4.
