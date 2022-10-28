Photos: Skiers and snowboarders celebrate Keystone Resorts’ opening day at the start of the 2022-23 season

To kick off the Halloween weekend, Keystone Resort opened on Friday, Oct. 28 for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season.

The ski resort opened with nearly 2 miles of terrain on the Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon trails. Additionally, skiers and riders had access to a hike-to terrain park on Spring Dipper.

In celebration of opening day, guests who arrive early will be treated with free donuts, hot cocoa and first-chair prizes from Helly Hansen. A mountaintop DJ experience will keep the party going throughout the day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Keystone will host a Halloween celebration with a Halloween hunt, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

Early season terrain can be accessed via the River Run Gondola, with skiing and riding off the Montezuma Express lift. Keystone will continue to make snow as the weather allows and expand terrain offerings.

Starting Friday, the resort will be open daily and operations will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night skiing on weekends and holidays, which lasts until 8 p.m., will start on Thanksgiving Day.