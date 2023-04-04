PHOTOS: Skiers and snowboarders join in on the fun during Keystone Resort’s Funky on the First Local’s Après-ciation Party
On April 1, Keystone Resort hosted its Funky on the First Local’s Après-ciation Party. According to the event page, the day featured a 90s-themed party that included a performance by The Losers Club, which played a Blink182 tribute set, as well as a costume contest for the best retro outfit, a photo booth, raffles and a complimentary shot.
