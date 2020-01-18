Photos: Slopeside safety

Three-year-old avalanche dog, Keena, successfully finds Copper Mountain Junior PatrolÕs Lily Bauer during a demonstration at Copper Mountain's annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

January is the National Ski Area Association’s Safety Awareness Month, and with reportedly over 17,000 people enjoying the slopes of Copper Mountain on Saturday, Jan. 18, for the holiday weekend, safety is supreme. Joined by members of ski and mountain safety patrol, search and rescue, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, and others, people of all ages were encouraged to learn about all aspects of skier and mountain safety during Copper’s annual Safety Fest.

Copper Mountain Safety Patrol’s Deidre Ellis quizzes young skiers about slope side safety before giving away goodies during Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Members of Copper Mountain Junior Ski Patrol speak with people during Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Kids enjoy a variety of games and activities during Copper Mountain’s Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

St. Anthony medical center’s emergency room nurse Jackie Macy educates the public about helmet technology and safety during Copper Mountain’s Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Members of Copper Mountain Ski Patrol simulate an avalanche rescue during Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Copper Junior Mountain Ski Patrol’s Lily Bauer volunteers to be buried for a simulated avalanche rescue during Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Colorado Rescue and Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD) president Doug Lesch sends three-year-old avalanche dog, Keena, to find a person trapped in the snow during a demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Three-year-old avalanche dog, Keena, works to find a person trapped in the snow during a demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Three-year-old avalanche dog, Keena, successfully finds Lily Bauer during a demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Three-year-old avalanche dog, Keena, successfully finds Copper Mountain Junior Patrol’s Lily Bauer during a demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Families enjoy the avalanche dog rescue demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

The public enjoys watching the avalanche dog rescue demonstration at Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Copper Mountain’s annual Safety Fest on Saturday, Jan. 18

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Buy Photo

Safety Fest continues at Copper Mountain on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 9am-4pm.

For additional information, please visit Copper Mountain.