Photos: Slopeside safety
Celebrating safety on the mountain
January is the National Ski Area Association’s Safety Awareness Month, and with reportedly over 17,000 people enjoying the slopes of Copper Mountain on Saturday, Jan. 18, for the holiday weekend, safety is supreme. Joined by members of ski and mountain safety patrol, search and rescue, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, and others, people of all ages were encouraged to learn about all aspects of skier and mountain safety during Copper’s annual Safety Fest.
Safety Fest continues at Copper Mountain on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 9am-4pm.
For additional information, please visit Copper Mountain.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.