PHOTOS: Some Summit County ski resorts get close to a foot of fresh snow during recent storm

Summit County’s most recent snowstorm didn’t disappoint. What was supposed to be a big storm for the southernmost part of the state turned out to big a hit for the region too.

OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz said in a blog post earlier this week that the snowfall that heavily favors southern mountains was expected to shift and favor northern mountains, like those of Summit County, as the wind direction begins to change over Tuesday night, Jan. 17, and Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 turned out to be a major snow day for many Summit County resorts.

As of Thursday, Jan. 19, Keystone Resort was reporting the highest totals with a whopping 13 inches in the past 48 hours. Copper Mountain came in a close second with about 11 inches of fresh snow in the same timeframe. Those two ski areas were followed by Breckenridge Ski Resort and Loveland Ski Area, which both tied for about 9 inches each in the last 48 hours. Arapahoe Basin Ski area reported 6.5 inches in the last three days.