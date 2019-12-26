Photos: Spreading Light—Summit community gathers for fifth night of Hanukkah
Celebrating the fifth night of Chanukah in Breckenridge
People gathered in Breckenridge’s Blue River Plaza to observe the fifth night of Hanukkah by lighting the menorah, singing, dancing, and eating. Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula symbolically lit candles and conversed with three Rabbis: Mendel Mintz and Shmuly Butler of Brooklyn, New York, and Mintz’s cousin of the same name, Mendel Mintz.
