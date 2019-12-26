Photos: Spreading Light—Summit community gathers for fifth night of Hanukkah | SummitDaily.com

Photos: Spreading Light—Summit community gathers for fifth night of Hanukkah

Celebrating the fifth night of Chanukah in Breckenridge

News | December 26, 2019

Liz Copan

Shmuly Butler guides Breckenridge mayor Eric Mamula as he lights the menorah, celebrating the fifth night of Chanukah on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge, Colo.
Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

People gathered in Breckenridge’s Blue River Plaza to observe the fifth night of Hanukkah by lighting the menorah, singing, dancing, and eating. Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula symbolically lit candles and conversed with three Rabbis: Mendel Mintz and Shmuly Butler of Brooklyn, New York, and Mintz’s cousin of the same name, Mendel Mintz.

