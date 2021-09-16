PHOTOS: Steamboat’s rising stars celebrated at 20 Under 40 event

The newest group of 20 Under 40 honorees were celebrated Wednesday at the Yampa River Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs. The event is hosted by Steamboat Pilot & Today in partnership with the Young Professionals Network. Alpine Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor.

With this year’s Class of 2021, 100 young rising stars in the Routt County community have been honored since the program began in 2016. 20 Under 40 recognizes outstanding young professionals in the community for their career accomplishments and contributions to the community.

This year’s winners included Caitlyn Bambenek, Katie Carroll, Kelly Cook, Bill Crosby, Ian Frazier, Peter Hall, Emily Hines, Adrienne Idsal, Lennae Jenkins, Matt Johnson, Patrick Johnston, Kelly Latterman, Michael Marchand, Laraine Martin, Nelly Navarro, Jason Regan, Angelica Salinas, Maggie Taylor, Renzo Walton and Rebecca Williams.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ian Frazier celebrates after being honored at the 20 Under 40 celebration Wednesday evening at the Yampa River Botanic Park.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molan presents an award to Lennae Jenkins at the 20 Under 40 celebration at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Wednesday.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Bob and Ropbin Schellen.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

Reall and Jason Reagan

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

From left, Annmarie Blodgett and McKenzie Hughes.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tara and Bill Crosby

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colin Kemp and Maggie Taylor.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Rosanna Lobitz, Peter Hall and Anna Hall.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman presents an award to Matt Johnson and his daughter Kate at the 20 Under 40 celebration at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Wednesday evening.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Matt Johnson and his daughter Kate "The Great.“

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molen introduces Alpine Bank Senior Vice-President Andrew Zaback on Wednesday as they honored the 20 Under 40 class of 2021. Alpine Bank sponsored this year’s event, which was presented by the Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Young Professionals Network.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Cait Bambenek and Brian Huegel.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Elissa Greene and Katie Carroll.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Michael Marchand and Adrienne Stroock.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Angelica Salinas and Adam Basse.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Mary Schrader, Josh Schrader, Ian Frazier, Samantha Pal Frazier, Anna Cross and Mason Cross.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Josh Schrader, Ian Frazier and Mason Cross.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Mark Golembiewski and Chelsey Moffat.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rebecca, Silas and Drew Williams.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ian Frazier and Samantha Pal Frazier.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ana Gomez and John Bristol.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kelly Latterman and Harry Murray.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Patrick and Ginger Johnston.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Emily Hines and Glen Hammond.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

From left, Patrick Johnston, Ginger Johnston and Maddie Labor.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The lawn at the Yampa Valley Botanic Park was full Wednesday night during the 20 Under 40 event.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Members of the Young Professionals Network of Steamboat Springs, including Zach Love, Sylvia Wappes, Maren Franciosi, Madison Keeffe, Angelica Salinas, Michael Marchand, Rachel Sinton and Alex Long.

John F. Russell?Steamboat Pilot & Today