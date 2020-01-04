Photos: Step by step with snowshoe artist Simon Beck
The snowshoe art of Simon Beck
You can hear the crunching of the snow beneath the deliberate footsteps of snowshoe artist Simon Beck as he purposefully places one foot in front of the other to create visually stunning works of art in the snow. I am careful not to disturb his artwork with my feet as I follow in the shadow of his path, tracing his lines, meditative like a mandala. The calculated, labor-intensive process of each mural takes hours, even days, to complete. Eventually, it will all be swept away by the wind or covered with new snowfall; perhaps this is the message Beck leaves us with, beauty in impermanence.
Simon Beck is hosted by the Town of Silverthorne and will be creating art in various locations around the area from January 2nd through 16th. For the latest updates and aerial images, please view the Town of Silverthorne’s Instagram page.
