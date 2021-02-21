Photos: Summit boys Nordic skiers take 3rd at Colorado Mountain College individual classic
Mocatta’s 9th-place finish tops for Tigers
Jonah Mocatta’s individual ninth-place showing in the 4.6-kilometer individual Nordic classic race led the Summit Tigers cross-country ski team to a third-place finish among seven teams at the event at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Mocatta earned ninth place in the 66-skier race with a time of 15 minutes and 24 seconds, under 2 minutes off the winning pace of Grahm Tuoy-Gaydos of Evergreen High School (13:43). Middle Park High School won Saturday’s boys meet with 172 points, ahead of runner-up Evergreen (169) and Summit (158).
Mocatta’s race earned Summit 54 team points. Evan Callahan (10th place, 15:32) and Christian Skowron (15th, 16:02) earned the Tigers 53 and 51 points, respectively.
Other top Tigers boys finishers on Saturday included Liam Goettelman (16th, 16:03), Lucas Dayton (26th, 17:08), Theodore Preus (29th, 17:46) and Jacob Shriver (30th, 17:48).
In the 42-skier girls race, Summit finished in seventh place out of seven teams with 51 points, as the Tigers only fielded one girl in the race. That racer was Maclean Donovan, who earned the team 51 points with a 14th place finishing time of 19:53.
Summit is next scheduled to race Friday, Feb. 25 in a skate event at Steamboat Touring Center in Steamboat Springs.
