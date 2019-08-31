Photos: Summit County brewers, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District team up for trail building project

SILVERTHORNE — Armed with acronyms and axes, several local brewers and members of the Summit County United Brewers’ Alliance are joining forces with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to help clear the way for users on the Sunset Trail in the Salt Lick Trail system off Ryan Gulch Road near Wildernest.

A.J. Brinkerhoff, of Angry James Brewery, said he wanted to enlist the support and strength of SCUBA and FDRD to prepare the area for hiking and biking.

The community is encouraged to lend a hand and help work on the trail together. Another trail cleanup day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

For more information, visit FDRD.org

Members of the Summit County United Brewers Alliance and the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District help with trail construction and maintenance Tuesday, Aug. 27, in areas of the Salt Lick Trailhead near Wildernest.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A.J. Brinkerhoff, of Angry James Brewery, and members of the Summit County United Brewers Alliance help with trail construction and maintenance in conjunction with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Salt Lick trail near Wildernest.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Jimmy Walker, of Breckenridge Brewery, works on removing a boulder from the Sunset Trail, an area of the Salt Lick Trail system, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, near Wildernest.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Blake Schwalls, assistant brewer at Breckenridge Brewery, and Lizzie Morrison, of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, help with trail construction and maintenance Tuesday, Aug. 27, in areas of the Salt Lick Trailhead near Wildernest.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Lizzie Morrison helps clear a 1 1/2 mile section of the Sunset Trail, part of the Salt Lick Trail system, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, near Wildernest.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Cam Breen and Doozie Martin, programs manager at Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, discuss a section of bridge being constructed on the freshly cleared Sunset Trail, part of the Salt Lick Trail system near Wildernest, on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

