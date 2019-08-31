Photos: Summit County brewers, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District team up for trail building project
SILVERTHORNE — Armed with acronyms and axes, several local brewers and members of the Summit County United Brewers’ Alliance are joining forces with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to help clear the way for users on the Sunset Trail in the Salt Lick Trail system off Ryan Gulch Road near Wildernest.
A.J. Brinkerhoff, of Angry James Brewery, said he wanted to enlist the support and strength of SCUBA and FDRD to prepare the area for hiking and biking.
The community is encouraged to lend a hand and help work on the trail together. Another trail cleanup day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
For more information, visit FDRD.org
