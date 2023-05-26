 PHOTOS: Summit County seniors celebrate graduation with parade filled with confetti, splashes and laughs | SummitDaily.com
PHOTOS: Summit County seniors celebrate graduation with parade filled with confetti, splashes and laughs

Andrew Maciejewski
  

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News
Graduating seniors from across Summit County participated in a parade on Thursday, May 25, 2023, filled with confetti canons, water guns, decorated vehicles and tons of signs.
Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Graduating seniors from across Summit County celebrated the end of their high school careers on Thursday, May 25, with a parade filled with confetti, smiles, laughter and water — lots of water.

Education
