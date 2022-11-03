PHOTOS: Summit High School presents ‘Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone’ Friday through Sunday

It’s time to put on your wizard robes for Summit High School’s latest play, directed by Debbie Whitmore. Called “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone,” it is a parody of the popular “Harry Potter” franchise.
When Sally falls asleep reading those books, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy, where she meets characters like Headmaster Albatross Underdrawers, Gamekeeper Ruebenon Ryebread and Professor Shiftia Shape.
The play has a cast of 27 and a tech crew of 18 — with Mimi Mocatta, Leif Anderson, Kate Eldridge, Griffin Heil, Collin Nolt, Magnolia Fisk, Sam Myers, Julissa Espoinoza and Will Dudish in lead roles.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge. The show is rated G.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults at the door. Seats in the front four rows are available in a student referral presale for $25 and include a drink and snack. Cash is preferred, but check and Venmo are accepted.