PHOTOS: Surprise snowstorm outperforms meteorologists forecasts, leading to deep skiing and riding at Summit County ski resorts

As skiers and snowboarders weaved through runs of snow-laden branches Thursday morning, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s slopes were filled with shouts and joyous screams thanks to 15 inches of powder in a 24-hour period.

Wednesday’s forecast for areas above 9,000 feet in Summit County only called for 1-3 inches of accumulation, according to National Weather Service reports, but Breckenridge’s snow stake continued to fill around 11 a.m. Wednesday, even though meteorologists said most of the now would start to wane around 8 a.m. — the time when most guests at the resort begin to gather at the base area lifts in hopes of securing soft turns.

OpenSnow.com had its prestorm prediction calling for slightly higher totals at Breckenrdige Ski Resort — around 2-4 inches — but nobody expected the snow to continue to fall at the rate it did Wednesday, continuing into the night as a cloud hung over the mountain, bringing a late Christmas present to those who made their way up the lifts Thursday morning.

As early risers drew tracks across the lower parts of the mountain, the avalanche mitigation bombs set off slides in Horseshoe Bowl that made their way down the high-Alpine terrain. Around 10 a.m., the areas above tree line slowly began to open as ski patrol chatter on radios began to report that they were nearing the end of their early-morning work to keep the slopes as safe as possible despite the 15 inches of thick powder.

Breckenridge wasn’t the only resort to report higher-than-expected totals. Copper Mountain, which was forecast to receive 3-5 inches, according to OpenSnow, saw its snowpack grow by 11 inches as lifts began to spin.