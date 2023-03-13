PHOTOS: The Floozies play at 10 Mile Music Hall on Friday, March 11

The Floozies made a stop in Frisco on their latest tour to play at a show at the 10 Mile Music Hall on Friday, March 11. The band is on tour for its latest soundtrack, “Midas Whale,” which was released in November 2022.

The band last released an album in 2020. The album, titled “Dayglow Funk,” included tracks like “Find This Love,” “Blow My Mind,” and “Desert Flower.”