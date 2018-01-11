Breckenridge sets world’s longest shot ski record at Ullr Fest (photos)

In its 56th year on Thursday, the Ullr Fest was celebrated by at least 12,000 snow-worshippers on Main Street in Breckenridge. The four-day celebration paying homage to Ullr, the Norse god of snow, included unique floats for the parade, polar ice plunge, a massive bonfire and Ullr himself. The world's longest ski shot record was broken with 1,266 people using 422 skis spanning 2,128.3 feet. See more photos from the event on SummitDaily.com.