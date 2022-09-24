Photos: Upper Blue Elementary students write letters to politicians about horse roundups

Students with Upper Blue Elementary School wrote letters to local representatives Tuesday, Sept 20, after hearing from filmmaker Ashley Avis.

Avis wrote, edited and directed “Black Beauty,” which launched on Disney+ in 2020 and recently premiered her documentary film, “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West.”

Avis and her crew spent four years documenting roundups in 13 states like Wyoming, Utah and Nevada. Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County, which had a controversial roundup last September, is prominently featured.

Another roundup occurred this past summer and ended with 864 captured animals.