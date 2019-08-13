Photos, video, results: 2019 Breck Epic Stage 3, Guyot

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breck Epic dished out its biggest stage of the week on Tuesday, one complete with snowfields and onlookers in the form of mountain goats on the above tree line slopes of Mount Guyot. And in the end, race leaders Keegan Swenson and Katerina Nash won their third straight stage to remain on top overall in the men’s and women’s Union Cycliste Internationale elite professional races.

Swenson, who entered the day with a 4 minute and 25 second lead on Russell Fintsterwald, won the 39.2-mile stage, which is the steepest of the tournament at 7,100 feet of elevation gain.

What a scene on French Pass! Finsterwald, Swenson, Mejia leading at 12,000ft pic.twitter.com/784FCUYxvy — Breck Epic (@BreckEpic) August 13, 2019

Swenson, a Park City native, was trailed on the day by surging Luis Mejia, of Colombia, and Russel Finsterwald, of Colorado Springs. The stage was pivotal for Mejia, as the mountain biker entered the day 10 minutes back of overall podium position. Fintsterwald kept distance with Swenson after entering the day trailing by 4 1/2 minutes.

The slip n’ slide section up on French today was no joke. The queen stage didn't disappoint with steep climbing, high alpine riding, sweet, sweet singletrack … and the snowfield. #Guyot #BreckEpicVideo: Devon O'Neil Posted by Breck Epic on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

In the women’s race, Czech rider Katerina Nash won her third of three stages, followed again in second by California native Hannah Finchamp, who was behind Nash by just over three minutes entering the day.

It appears to be a two-woman race between those two CLIF pro team riders, though Evelyn Dong rounded out the podium with a third-place finish on the stage after entering the day in fourth-place overall, just over six minutes back of overall podium position.

Evelyn Dong w the attack up to the Continental Divide! She has 90s on Katerina Nash and at least 3m on current GC runner up Hannah Finchamp. Dong the only one of em to clean this climb pic.twitter.com/FVcLFv6Fpf — Breck Epic (@BreckEpic) August 13, 2019

The six-day multistage mountain bike race will continue Wednesday with the fourth stage of the series, the 41.2-mile, 6,473-foot elevation gain Aqueduct course in the backcountry near Keystone. The stage will be a slight respite for racers after the grueling circumnavigation of Mount Guyot on Tuesday under sunny skies.

Stage 3: Guyot

Tuesday, Aug. 13

39.2 miles, 7,100-foot elevation gain

Total time followed by Stage 3 time

Union Cycliste Internationale men

1. Keegan Swenson, 09:06:44.28, 03:14:14.90

2. Russell Finsterwald, 09:13:15.01, 03:16:19.85

3. Nash Dory, 09:23:19.23, 03:16:38.89

Union Cycliste Internationale women

1. Katerina Nash, 11:24:17.33, 03:59:56.52

2. Hannah Finchamp, 11:30:06.91, 04:02:43.05

3. Evelyn Dong, 11:50:30.19, 04:02:43.05

6-day solo men 19+ pro-1

1. Juan Cordova, 10:45:40.71, 03:48:40.63

2. Wes Rassmussen, 10:52:44.63, 03:49:50.45

3. Pablo Cruz, 10:58:04.45, 03:49:26.52

6-day solo women 19+ pro-1

1. Jenna Downey, 14:16:21.25, 05:01:50.45

2. Ro Mayberry, 14:42:50.44, 05:15:04.72

3. Brissia Montalvo, 16:03:24.96, 05:47:57.64

6-day solo singlespeed men open

1. Jorge Brito, 11:28:16.81, 04:03:30.29

2. Dahn Pahrs, 12:13:06.49, 04:23:45.75

3. Mark Nesline, 12:46:29.83, 04:22:16.77

6-day solo men 30+ category 1

1. Ciro Zarate, 11:01:37.24, 03:52:32.57

2. Daniel Munoz, 11:15:40.85, 03:52:28.03

3. Jarad Christianson, 11:20:57.00, 03:59:51.55

6-day solo men 40+ category 1

1. Ryan Dahl, 10:55:26.41, 03:53:48.15

2. Simon Dove, 11:06:16.85, 03:53:48.15

3. Felix Camire, 11:06:27.37, 03:56:52.81

6-day solo men 50+ category 1

1. Matt Woodruff, 11:45:01.71, 04:09:39.82

2. Lorenzo Milesi, 12:20:42.83, 04:31:17.05

3. Peter Davis, 12:37:49.59, 04:48:53.01

6-day solo men 19+ category 2-3

1. Connor Dilger, 12:07:13.45, 04:27:26.46

2. Austin Kuithe, 13:00:50.89, 04:39:58.66

3. Jose Ignaco Beltranena, 14:27:59.37, 05:07:57.86

6-day solo men 30+ category 2-3

1. Diego Reyes, 11:45:30.26, 04:13:15.22

2. Fausto Molina, 11:51:30.86, 04:04:04.63

3. Isidro Ponce, 11:53:10.63, 04:43:18.74

6-day solo men 40+ category 2-3

1. Kris Hendricks, 11:45:18.32, 04:08:53.07

2. Juan Diego Mejia Vallejo, 11:55:23.06, 04:16:16.72

3. Tim Peeters, 12:45:32.06, 04:16:16.72

6-day solo men 50+ category 2-3

1. Colin Dixon, 12:07:41.38, 04:19:50.59

2. Troy Mayr, 13:06:05.73, 04:45:37.00

3. Rick Olson, 13:52:35.04, 04:56:52.49

6-day solo men 60+ category 1-2-3

1. Russ Asleson, 13:26:34.32, 04:40:50.43

2. Kevin Malone, 14:21:31.23, 05:12:40.55

3. Larry DeWitt, 14:35:06.20, 05:17:01.95

6-day solo clydesdale open

1. Christain Hon, 14:05:57.55, 04:57:28.57

2. Ryan Knoche, 14:23:03.57, 05:06:51.23

Oh yeah. Almost halfway there. Stage 3, the Queen, begins … in 3, 2, 1 … #breckepic Posted by Breck Epic on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

6-day solo women 19+ category 2-3

1. Gabriella Loaiza, 16:30:59.08, 05:46:05.44

2. Janelle Brown, 17:11:23.27, 06:41:20.52

3. Beth Steen, 17:22:46.01, 06:37:41.64

6-day solo women 40+ category 1-2-3

1. Tracy Paradise, 13:42:11.70, 04:52:39.24

2. Shelley Peachell, 14:10:07.30, 04:59:58.13

3. Echo Rowe, 14:34:12.71, 05:16:19.30

6-day solo women 50+ category 1-2-3

1. Tamara Tabeek, 15:37:32.65, 05:29:26.16

2. Heidi Coulter, 16:21:43.94, 06:11:18.90

3. Kim Bear, 17:26:50.77, 06:16:25.40

6-day duo open men 80+ pro 1-2-3

1. Stefko-Porter, 11:54:16.96, 04:16:46.39

2. Lofgren-Diehl, 12:18:47.24, 04:18:02.80

3. De Bakker-Houben, 12:32:20.84, 04:32:16.53

6-day duo open men 100+ pro 1-2-3

1. Bruderer-Alejandro Sanchez, 14:12:56.45, 05:01:16.85

2. Campbell-Thebeau, 14:33:54.65, 05:11:16.07

3. Dillen-Merriam, 15:16:15.77, 05:25:18.05

6-day duo coed pro 1-2-3

1. Franco-Carrington, 13:55:33.91, 05:05:27.18

2. Ibanez-Rodriguez, 15:27:00.59, 05:25:22.83

3. Stockton-Scholtz, 15:30:35.11, 05:26:36.29

6-day duo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Hibbitts-Graziosi, 18:36:45.52, 06:42:11.48

2. Coffelt-Pruis, 19:11:02.59, 06:35:48.60

6-day duo relay

1. Melley-Melley, 14:18:29.99, 04:42:47.54

2. Zander-Zander, 14:24:05.51, 04:51:57.48

3. Arlinghaus-Arlinghaus, 14:49:39.69, 04:50:48.76

Tandem

1. Davis-Davis, 13:48:24.01, 04:59:42.78

2. Carlos-Arce, 12:07:58.30, 04:15:57.45

3. Zach-Pickett, 12:37:14.74, 04:29:59.89

3-day 1-3 solo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Liza Hartlaub, 13:53:47.94, 05:04:31.82

2. Jennifer Spinelli, 14:54:18.42, 05:21:19.62

3. Rebecca Rusch, 15:31:54.83, 05:32:36.61

3-day 1-3 solo men 40+ pro 1-2-3

1. Dustin Holcomb, 11:37:15.91, 04:11:33.87

2. Jeff Carter, 12:05:39.07, 04:24:00.57

3. Greg Ask, 12:30:31.72, 04:26:37.58

3-day 1-3 solo men 50+ pro 1-2-3

1. Michael Hagen, 12:39:18.45, 04:32:55.30

2. Klavs Miller, 13:08:36.80, 04:38:13.27

3. Brett Laycock, 13:48:07.54, 05:00:55.35

BRECK EPIC 2019: Rear-view mirror

BRECK EPIC 2019: What’s to come

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Stage 4: Aqueduct

41.2 miles, 6,473-foot elevation gain

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stage 5: Wheeler

24 miles, 5,227-foot elevation gain

Friday, Aug. 16

Stage 6: Gold Dust

29.3 miles, 3,740-foot elevation gain

For more information, visit BreckEpic.com.